SAN ANGELO, TX — As we hit the halfway point of district play for some teams around the Concho Valley, Tuesday night offered up some big-time match-ups with the top spots in district play on the line.

BOYS

In their District 2-6A home opener Tuesday night, the Central Bobcats fell Tuesday night at home to Odessa Permian 71-55.

In District 6-3A, it was two of the top teams meeting over in Tuscola on Tuesday night, as Wall traveled to Jim Ned, handing the Indians their first loss of district play 56-39.

Also in District 6-3A play, the TLCA Eagles moved to 5-1 in district play with a 75-40 victory over Merkel. Jaidden Villanueva with 16 points for the Eagles.

In District 7-2A, it was a battle of 5-0 teams in district play Tuesday night as Christoval hosted Reagan County for the first time this season, in a game that was close from start to finish, the Owls would top the Cougars 57-52.

Also in District 7-2A, Sterling City moved to 5-1 in district play with their 56-45 victory over Sonora. Ty Turner led the Eagles with 16, and Adan Calderon added 13.

GIRLS

The Lady Cats of Central returned home following their first district win of the season last Friday, taking on the Lady Panthers from Odessa Permian, and picked up their second straight victory, topping Permian 56-44. Nevaeh Hearne and Sydney Moore each had 12 points for the Lady Cats.

In the much-anticipated re-match in District 6-3A, when Jim Ned topped Wall 38-35 in Wall a month ago, the second-ranked Lady Indians knocked off ninth-ranked Wall 45-35.

To District 5-3A we go, it was a battle of top teams in the district as 3-0 Brady hosted Blanco Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers would hand the Lady Bulldogs their first district loss of the season 60-33.

In District 7-2A, the Ozona Lady Lions remained undefeated in district play with their 46-39 victory over Eldorado. The Lady Lions moved to 8-0 in district play. Mia Davidson with 12 points for the Lady Lions.

Also in District 7-2A, the team right behind Ozona, the Christoval Lady Cougars also picked up a win Tuesday night at home, defeating Reagan County 74-41.

In District 11-1A, the seventh-ranked Lady Falcons from Veribest remained undefeated with their 42-27 victory Tuesday night over Robert Lee. Callile Briley led the Lady Falcons with 13 points.