SAN ANGELO, TX. — Some big-time District match-ups across the Concho Valley on the hardwood in both boy’s and girl’s basketball action Friday night, while others finally kicked-off district play.

BOYS

Friday night marked the District 2-6A opener for the Central Bobcats that saw them pick up a road victory to start district play, knocking off Midland Legacy 53-46. Christian English led the Cats with 17 and Kollin Allbright added 12.

In District 6-3A, the Wall Hawk boy’s basketball team moved to 4-1 in district play with their 70-22 home victory over Merkel Friday night.

Also in District 6-3A on Friday night, TLCA moved to 4-1 in district play with a home victory over Coahoma, knocking off the Bulldogs 67-52.

Over in District 7-2A, it was a battle of undefeated teams in district play Friday night, that lived up to the hype, as Christoval moved to 5-0 with the 53-48 victory. Sevastian Salinas led the way for the Cougs with 16 points, and Jaron Slaton added 11 in the victory.

In their District 8-2A opener Friday night, the Miles Bulldogs picked up win number 19 on the season with a 52-31 victory over Winters.

In their District 11-1A opener, the fourth-ranked Irion County Hornets downed ninth-ranked Garden City 50-44 in overtime to move to 1-0 in 11-1A play. Trevin Coffell led the Hornets with 17 points, and Jordan Harrison added 15.

GIRLS

In District 2-6A the Central Lady Cats picked up their first district win of the season, handing Midland Legacy their first loss of district play 44-26. Jewels Perez led the Lady Cats with 9 points.

In District 6-3A, it was a battle of 5-1 teams in district play and a top-25 showdown as the Lady Hawks of Wall picked up a come-from-behind victory 39-36 over Merkel. It was a balanced attack for the Lady Hawks as all seven players found themselves on the score sheet, with Brylyn Watts leading the way with 8 points.

In District 7-2A, the Ozona Lady Lions remained undefeated in district play with a 49-40 home victory over Forsan.

In District 8-2A play, the Miles Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-1 in district play with a 52-32 victory at home against Winters. Kaleigh Elliott led Miles with 15 points.

In District 11-1A, the eighth-ranked Lady Falcons of Veribest remained undefeated on the season with a 52-20 victory at Blackwell. Callie Briley had 14 points for the Lady Falcons.

