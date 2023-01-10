SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was another busy night on the hardwood across the Concho Valley for our boys and girls hoops teams. Highlights and scores are both above in the attached video, as well as below.

BOYS

In District 6-3A action, the Wall Hawks went on the road to Coahoma and suffered their first district loss of the season 53-51 to the Bulldogs.

In a battle of newcomers to Class 2A, the Sterling City Eagles would use a 25-5 first quarter en route to a 64-29 victory to remain undefeated in District 7-2A play. Johnny Monreal had 21 points, while Ty Turner added 20 for the Eagles.

Also in District 7-2A play, the Christoval Cougars put up four point shy of the century mark Tuesday night defeating Sonora 96-58 to also remain unbeaten. Christoval hosts Sterling City Friday night.

GIRLS

In their District 2-6A home opener on Tuesday night the Central Lady Cats fell to the Bronchos from Odessa High 48-43. Leading the way for the Lady Cats was Nevaeh Nearne who had 20 points.

The ninth ranked Lady Hawks from Wall kept their winning ways going Tuesday night with a 47-36 victory on the road against Coahoma. Hannah Burk had 15 points, while Brylyn Watts pitched in 12 in the victory.

The final remaining undefeated team in District 7-2 stayed unblemished with a 43-17 victory over Reagan County. Leading the way for the Lady Lions was Kelyn Gass who had 12 points.

In District 11-1A, both Robert Lee and eighth ranked Veribest remained undefeated in District play. The Lady Steers went on the road Tuesday night and picked up a 50-38 victory over Irion County, while Veribest picked up a 61-18 win over Garden City. Callie Briley with 19, Cora Blackwell with 14 and Emily Scott with 11 for the Lady Falcons.

And in District 12-1 action, the Lady Yellowjackets from Menard moved to 2-0 in district play with a 74-25 victory over Panther Creek. Big night for Makinley Kothmann with 30 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and a blocked shot. Also Tatum Ruiz had 20 points and 6 assists, and Korah Mayfield had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists.

