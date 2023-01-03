SAN ANGELO, TX. — The first Tuesday of 2023 brought the return of high school basketball around the Concho Valley as teams continue district play, or compete in non-district action.

The Central Bobcats returned to action for the first time in 2023, taking on Trinity Christian at home Tuesday night. The Lions would top the Bobcats 65-51. Christian English led the way for Central with 13 points.

The Lady Cats from Central also returned to action Tuesday night on the road in Stephenville against the Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Cats fell 38-32 in non-district action.

The big match-up around the Concho Valley on Tuesday happened over in Christoval, as the Lady Cougars hosted the Lady Lions. A battle of 3-0 teams in District 7-2A that saw Ozona come away with a 45-33 win. Claire Bean led the way for the Lady Lions with 13 points.

The boys from Christoval and Ozona also met on the hardwood Tuesday night, the Cougars moved to 2-0 in District 7-2A play with the 83-42 victory over Ozona. Jaron Slaton led the way for Christoval with 30 points.

In Class 3A, both the Wall Hawks and Lady Hawks picked up District 6-3A wins Tuesday night, the boys defeating Clyde 46-37, and the Lady Hawks picked up a 57-35 win on the hardwood. Hannah Burk led the way for the Lady Hawks with 17.

Over in Rochelle Tuesday night, it was a clean sweep as well for the Veribest Falcons over the Hornets. The tenth ranked Lady Falcons picked up a 81-18 win, while the boys knocked off Rochelle 43-39.

Please email KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau with finals/stats at rcompeau@klst.net.