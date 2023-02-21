SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 2017, the Lady Hornets of Irion County are headed to the regional tournament, thanks to their 40-22 victory over Eden Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets would lead Eden by just two points after the first quarter but would use a 13-3 second quarter to propel them to victory.

“We all knew the potential we had the past couple of years and I think this year we finally connected and reached that peak point of excellence and execution it’s been a work in progress the last couple of years and I’m glad this year I am able to help contribute to that,” said Lady Hornet freshmen Baylee Rainey.

“I think the key to our defense was we became more aggressive and we decided to trap a lot more intensely than we were before and we were kind of playing it safe and then we went all out with it and it lead to a lot of deflections and steals and layups for us,” said Lady Hornet senior Katie Casey.

With the victory, Irion County now advances to the regional semifinals where they will face Hermleigh Friday, February 24th at WTC Coliseum at 6:00 pm.