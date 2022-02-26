SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 1978, the Robert Lee Lady Steers basketball team will be heading back to the state tournament thanks to their 53-50 victory over Hermleigh Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Steers were led by Kailey Freeman who scored 24 points, and Braylee Hood pitched in 16 more for Robert Lee.

“I can’t believe it, like I am still in shock, I still can’t believe it. It’s just so amazing, and we’ve worked for four years to get here and be where we are and to accomplish this with my team it’s just the greatest feeling,” said Mia Galvan.

“It means everything because we started this four years ago with my seniors that I have now, our four seniors and they were freshman when we started and that was our goal, just to improve every year and we’ve done that and this was it. They are graduating and this is what we wanted, and this is what we worked for, said Brandi Wilson.

Robert Lee now advances to the Class 1A State semi-finals where they will play Thursday at 8:30 a.m. against Neches at the Alamodome in San Antonio.