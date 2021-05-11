Ozona staying focused ahead of area series with No. 6 Albany

SAN ANGELO -- Four Concho Valley girls golf program's shined in the final day of the UIL state golf tournaments across Texas on Tuesday.

Central's Ryann Honea beat out 71 of the best golfers in 6A to claim the individual state championship by one stroke at Legacy Hills Golf Course in Georgetown.

Wall held a 29 stroke lead after round one and nearly tripled it in round two, winning the program's first state title since 2009 by 72 strokes.

Robert Lee repeated as state champions in 1A, holding off Eula by one stroke. Veribest finished in third place, just 10 strokes back of the lead.