Ozona ‘not downplaying importance’ of district showdown with Mason

OZONA — Since suffering back to back losses in Week 2 and 3, Ozona is on a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 197-34.
The Lions (6-2, 3-0 in district) have relied on seniors Jesse Vega and Joe Perez on offense, while their defense has held opponents to under 187 yards per game.
Ozona is now preparing for its biggest game of the season against Mason, who has won nine straight district titles. Both teams are still undefeated in 14-2A Division I and this matchup will more than likely determine the district champion.
Hear what Ozona head coach Jarryd Taylor had to say about the matchup in the video above.
Ozona hosts Mason at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lion Stadium.
