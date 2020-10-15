No. 9 Wall, No. 10 Jim Ned meet with district title hopes on the line

WALL — No. 9 Wall has won nine straight district titles and is looking to make it 10 in a row this season.

Standing in the Hawks (4-2, 1-0 in district) way is No. 10 Jim Ned, who is one of the hottest teams in 3A Division I.

The Indians (4-1, 1-0) have won four straight after their season-opening loss to Ballinger, including a win over once ranked Hallettsville.

Hear senior lineman Tate Williams and head coach Houston Guy had to say about the matchup.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Tuscola.

