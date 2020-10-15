No. 9 Wall, No. 10 Jim Ned meet with district title hopes on the line

SAN ANGELO -- Central fell in straight sets to Midland in a District 2-6A match at Babe Didrikson gym.

The Lady Cats (2-3 in district) are on the road against Abilene at 5 p.m. Friday.

