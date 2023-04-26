SAN ANGELO, TX. — Just like the old saying goes, ‘You save the best for last’, that is certainly the case in the final series of the Texas high school baseball season for the seventh-ranked Wall Hawks.

To this point, Wall has run the table in District 6-3A play, but so has Jim Ned as both enter with a 12-0 district record ahead of their two-game series beginning Thursday night at Wall.

“I think the main thing this year that is different from last year is our energy. I think energy plays the biggest role in the game and throughout the whole year everyone knows their role and they know what to do on the team and we’ve kept that good energy going all year,” said Hawk junior first basemen Dylan Gidney.

Last season, both Jim Ned and Wall split their series for co-district champions, and in the seeding game, Wall would down Jim Ned for the one seed out of District 6-3A. This season though, the boys in green and white want the whole district to themselves.

“The way it was last year, us dropping the first one to them and then coming back here for the second game, walking it off, and then going to Angelo State and playing them for the seeding game was a lot of fun but to win it outright this year would make me a lot more proud. The co-district championship, that’s not what we are looking for this year,” said sophomore catch Gunnar Dillard.

Wall and Jim Ned begin their series Thursday at Wall at 6:30 p.m., with game two set for Friday in Jim Ned.