ROBERT LEE– The Robert Lee girls basketball team ran past Irion County 65-30 to win its second consecutive District 11-1A title.



The Lady Steers are headed to playoffs after finishing 10-0 in district play and 29-2 overall securing the number one spot in 11-1A while the Lady Hornets finished 8-2 in district play and 27-4 overall finishing second in 11-1A.



Playoff matchups: Robert lee will play Water Valley who is the 4th seed in 12-1A and Irion County will take on Menard who finished third from 12-1A in the bi-district round.