No. 4 Lady Falcons staying engaged down stretch

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central junior post Layla Young is this week's KLST Player of the Week after pioneering the Lady Cats to three wins in four days.

Central returned to action following a two-week quarantine last Tuesday and beat Odessa High 55-42 behind a team-high 18 points from Young. The junior also led the Lady Cats with five rebounds and notched three steals.

Young followed that performance with zero points against Midland Lee, but was a leader on the board with a team-high five rebounds.

The junior closed out the week with a game-high 14 points and a game-high five rebounds in a 42-31 home win over Midland High.

Over the three-game stretch, Young averaged 10.7 points per game, six rebounds per game and led the Lady Cats in efficiency with an average of +10.

Central is currently second in District 2-6A with a 6-1 record and will return to action on Monday at at home against sixth-place Abilene High. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.