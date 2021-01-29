MERTZON– No. 22 Irion County is no stranger to success in boys basketball. The program has made the regional tournament in back to back years.
Now a new group of Hornets (14-4, 6-0 in District 11-1A) are looking to build of their predecessors and so far have done a good job.
Hear what sophomore’s Trevin Coffell, Jordan Harrison, and Bo Morrow had to say about their season so far, including IC’s last-second comeback against Water Valley.
No. 22 Irion County continuing success in basketball
