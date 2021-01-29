No. 22 Irion County continuing success in basketball

MERTZON– No. 22 Irion County is no stranger to success in boys basketball. The program has made the regional tournament in back to back years.

Now a new group of Hornets (14-4, 6-0 in District 11-1A) are looking to build of their predecessors and so far have done a good job.

Hear what sophomore’s Trevin Coffell, Jordan Harrison, and Bo Morrow had to say about their season so far, including IC’s last-second comeback against Water Valley.

