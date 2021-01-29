No. 22 Irion County continuing success in basketball

SAN ANGELO -- Frenship got out to a strong start holding Central to only nine points in the first half and kept first place in District 2-6A with a 46-30 victory at Babe Didrikson Gym on Thursday.

Layla Young scored a team-high 11 points for the Lady Cats (16-5, 7-2 in district) while Anjenlina Humphrey added nine points.

Central goes on the road to face Permian at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.