No. 12 Wall preparing for state title defense with reloaded roster

SONORA -- Sonora ISD has approved Blake Weston as its next head football coach and athletic director.

Weston has spent the last four seasons at Reagan County, where he compiled a 13-30 overall record and made the playoffs twice.

Prior to 2017, Weston spent multiple seasons as an assistant coach for the Broncos. He will be the program's seventh different head coach since their 2000 state championship.

Kevin Sherrill, who recently accepted the head coaching duties at Vernon, had spent the last two seasons leading Sonora. Sherrill had an 8-14 overall record and made the playoffs both seasons.