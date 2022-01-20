MERTZON– No. 12 Irion County is looking to take the next step in 2022.



The Lady Hornets are 23-2 overall, off to a perfect start in district, and ranked inside the top 15 in the TABC state rankings.



It comes after last season’s trip to the regional semifinals, picking up the program’s first playoff win since 2017 in the process.



Hear what senior Kaegan James, junior Audrey Tilman, and sophomore Melanie Rainey had to say about this season in the video above.