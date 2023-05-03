SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their 12-3 victory Monday against Jim Ned in a district-seeding tiebreaker game, the tenth-ranked Wall Hawk baseball team geared up one final time Wednesday afternoon before the playoffs begin Thursday.

Wall and Jim Ned were both named co-district champions out of District 6-3A, but thanks to their win, they will be the one seed out of 6-3A and will take on Brady in the Bi-District round.

“We felt like we didn’t have our best showing in that second game against Jim Ned. Despite that I feel like the morale is high, energy is up, and we are ready to go, ready to compete,” said sophomore third basemen Caleb Braden.

The Hawks, who made the regional quarterfinals last season with a young squad, hope to use that experience to their advantage this year.

“We have a lot of high expectations around here, we have high expectations for ourselves and from our fans, and I hope knowing now that if we don’t win, our season is over it keeps us pushing forward and keeps us focused in practice and keeps us cheering on our teammates,” said junior designated hitter Will Scheer.

Wall and Brady’s best-of-three series begins Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at McMurry University in Abilene. Game two is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at McMurry University. If necessary, game three is scheduled for Saturday at McMurry University.