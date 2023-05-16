SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since the 2019 UIL Class 3A baseball state title game, 10th-ranked Wall will meet 15th-ranked Blanco in a best-of-three series starting Friday.

The Hawks got revenge last weekend in the Area Round, downing Bowie, who ended their season last year, in two run-rule games over in Glen Rose.

Wall is now back in the regional quarterfinals, as one of the final 16 teams remaining in the playoffs, and will look to continue their storied history on the diamond against the Panthers, who have also had their fair share of success.

“I told the kids, they have a program just like ours and they know what success is and they know how to win and it should be a hard-fought series and as long as we take care of ourselves and don’t get too caught up in them and worry about ourselves I think we will be okay,” said Hawks head coach Jason Schniers.

The best-of-three series begins Friday with a 5:00 p.m. first pitch at Central’s Donsky Field before the series shifts to Burnet for games two and three on Saturday. Game one on Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m. with game two if the series is tied 1-1 30 minutes after.