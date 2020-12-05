No. 1 Sterling City faces No. 2 Borden County for second time

STERLING CITY — No. 1 Sterling City is two wins away from the program’s first state championship. Standing in the way of a trip to AT&T Stadium on December 16th is longtime six man powerhouse and opponent from earlier this season, No. 2 Borden County.

The Eagles (13-0) run has been impressive. Eight wins over playoffs teams and six against ranked opponents, including a second against No. 3 Westbrook last week.

The Coyotes (11-2) have won nine straight since their 62-58 loss to Sterling City in Week 4 and are coming off a convincing 65-20 victory over No. 6 Happy.

Hear what the seniors Cross Knittel, Hudson Cox, and Chance Ferguson had to say about the Eagles playoff run.

Sterling City faces Borden County in the 1A Division I state semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

