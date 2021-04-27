New Central head coach Sarten ‘excited to coach sleeping giant’

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo ISD named Bridgeport Jordan Sarten the next Central girls head basketball coach on Monday.
Sarten led the Lady Bulls to consecutive 4A Region I finals appearances in her two years with the program. Bridgeport finished 10th in the final TABC rankings with a 17-7 overall record in 2020.
The Lady Cats are coming off their first playoff win in 23 years under former head coach Landon Dyer.
Hear what Sarten had to say about taking over the job in the video above.
