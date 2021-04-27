New Central head coach Sarten ‘excited to coach sleeping giant’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central football team is entering their second week of spring practices at San Angelo Stadium.

This year's workouts are the first under new head coach Kevin Crane and a return to spring ball after not having the opportunity in 2020.

The Bobcats finished third in District 2-6A with a 5-6 overall record, before falling to V.R. Eaton in the area round of the playoffs.

One downfall for the Cats last season was their inability to close out games on the defensive side of the ball. Against Little Southwest Conference rivals Permian and Midland Lee, Central gave up 41 and 35 points, respectively, in the second half.

Crane hopes this spring the Bobcats can improve their depth on defense by creating competition at every position.

Central's annual spring football game is on May 20 at 6 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium.