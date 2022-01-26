This past December the UIL released enrollment cutoff numbers for each classification and division for its upcoming realignment cycle. Every two years the organization moves schools into new classifications, divisions, and districts based on size and location to level the playing field of competition. Here are the numbers released on December 8th:



6A: 2225 and above; 249 teams

5A DI: 1925-2224; 132 teams

5A DII: 1300-1924; 119 teams

4A DI: 880-1299; 99 teams

4A DII: 545-879; 94 teams

3A DI: 360-544; 102 teams

3A DII: 250-359; 102 teams

2A DI: 164.5-249; 106 teams

2A DII: 105-164.4; 102 teams

1A DI: 59.5-104.9; 75 teams

1A DII: 59.4 and below; 73 teams



Four years ago, San Angelo Lake View dropped from Class 5A to 4A Division I putting it in a four-team West Texas district, where it has remained since. However, this realignment cycle could change that. The Chiefs district consisting of Andrews, Big Spring, and Fort Stockton won’t stay intact since the Panthers are dropping to 4A Division II. Lake View has often been considered on its own island on the 4A Div. I map, 150 miles away from Andrews, 95 miles from Brownwood, and 145 miles from Fredericksburg. Which could create three potential options for the Chiefs when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.



Possibility One:

District 2-4A

Andrews

Big Spring

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View



Possibility Two:

District 5-4A

Alvarado

Brownwood

China Spring

Stephenville

San Angelo Lake View

Waco La Vega



Possibility Three:

District 13-4A

Burnet

Fredericksburg

Lampasas

Marble Falls

San Angelo Lake View

Taylor



In scenario one, Lake View would remain in a four-team West Texas district. Lubbock Estacado is moving up from 4A Division II and could fill the void left by the departure of Fort Stockton. District 1 has typically consisted of El Paso schools and that shouldn’t change even with the addition and subtraction of six area teams (Add: El Paso Austin, El Paso Bowie, El Paso Irvin; Lost: Clint, Clint Mountain View, Fabens). There is a possibility the UIL could bunch Andrews and Big Spring with the El Paso school, while Lubbock Estacado could be paired with the five Pandhandle teams (Canyon, Canyon Randall, Dumas, Hereford, Pampa).



This brings us to scenario two. Lake View would then head east to be paired with last season’s district 5 schools (Alvarado, Brownwood, Stephenville, Waco La Vega) with the addition of 4A Division II state champs China Spring, who is moving up. The Chiefs would be making multiple trips over 200 miles, their furthest to Alvarado. Based on travel this scenario wouldn’t seem likely, but that hasn’t stopped the UIL in the past. The district would consist of two reigning state champions (Stephenville, China Spring), a program that has won two state titles in the past six years (Waco La Vega), and a traditionally good program (Brownwood).



Then there is scenario three. Lake View would head southeast to compete with last season’s district 13 schools (Burnet, Fredericksburg, Lampasas, Marble Falls, Taylor). This option could happen due to the Chiefs’ proximity to the Austin area and travel wouldn’t be any more strenuous than scenario two. It would move Lake View out of Region I into Region IV which would drastically change its playoff competition.



Of course, this is all speculation, and districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.