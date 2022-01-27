This past December the UIL released enrollment cutoff numbers for each classification and division for its upcoming realignment cycle. Every two years the organization moves schools into new classifications, divisions, and districts based on size and location to level the playing field of competition. Here are the numbers released on December 8th:



6A: 2225 and above; 249 teams

5A DI: 1925-2224; 132 teams

5A DII: 1300-1924; 119 teams

4A DI: 880-1299; 99 teams

4A DII: 545-879; 94 teams

3A DI: 360-544; 102 teams

3A DII: 250-359; 102 teams

2A DI: 164.5-249; 106 teams

2A DII: 105-164.4; 102 teams

1A DI: 59.5-104.9; 75 teams

1A DII: 59.4 and below; 73 teams



Five Concho Valley teams will compete in Class 3A Division II starting next fall. Ballinger, Brady, and Grape Creek are staying put this realignment cycle, with the addition of Wall and TLCA, who are moving down from 3A Division I. The Hawks have spent the last eight seasons in 3A Div. I, while TLCA is moving back down to the division after two years. Here is a look at what their district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.



District 2-3A Div. II

Ballinger

Brady

Grape Creek

TLCA

Wall



The addition of TLCA and Wall would fill the void left by the departure of Bangs and Sonora to 2A Division I. Additionally, the furthest any two teams would have to travel for a game would be a 90 mile trip from Brady to Grape Creek. However, there is a possibility of one or two more teams joining the fold.



To the west, Coahoma and Stanton would make sense geographically. However, both are more likely to be included with West Texas schools in the former district 1 (Alpine, Crane, Odessa Compass, Tornillo) or the Lubbock area’s former district 4 (Abernathy, Lubbock Roosevelt, Idalou).



Merkel could also enter the mix. The Badgers were in district 2 four years ago and previously spent the last two seasons in the former district 5 (Commanche, Dublin, Eastland, Millsap). Early is moving down from 3A Div. I and looks poised to meet up with its fellow teams out east, leaving Merkel in an interesting spot.



Of course, this is all speculation, and districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.