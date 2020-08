MILES- Bulldogs’ head coach Jayson Wilhelm has brought a new energy to Miles. Coming over from Menard, he’s brought a new offense, and a believe that this team can win a district title.

The Bulldogs finished 7-4 overall last season, in 3rd place 8-2A. Paired with the top two teams in that district again – Christoval and Eldorado, the Bulldogs believe they’ll be right back in the mix for a district title.