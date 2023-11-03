SAN ANGELO, Texas — Closing out the regular season of Texas high school football, the Miles Bulldogs are hosting Cross Plains for our Week 11 KSAN Game of the Week.

Last week, the Bulldogs dropped their second district game 34-33 against Roscoe. A win this week would give them a momentum push heading into the Texas high school football playoffs.

“We need to maintain our focus. You know, last week was a little bit disappointing, didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to but Cross Plains is a good team, they’re playing for the same thing we’re playing for so you know, it’s going to be, which team prepares best and which team executes on Friday,” said Bulldogs head football coach, Jayson Wilhelm.

The Bulldogs enter this matchup 2-2 in District 6-2A and 6-3 overall on the season and a win over Cross Plains would give them a better seeding and playoff run.

“It’ll put us in a really good spot for playoffs, we’ll be off on a win so we’ll have that advantage going for us,” said Junior Bulldogs left tackle and defensive end, Colton Kelly.

“It’ll mean a lot; it’ll give us a better seeding and a better game that we should win in the playoffs to keep our run going,” said Junior Bulldogs running back and middle linebacker, Devin Medina.

If they beat Cross Plains they will take on Sterling City but if they fall to the Buffaloes they will take on #7 Wink.

“They want to run the football, we know that and they’re good, they’re good at running the football so they got some things they execute really well and we got to be able to take those things away from them and kind of maybe make them do something that’s out of their comfort zone,” said Bulldogs head football coach, Jayson Wilhelm.