SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Ozona Lions hosted the Miles Bulldogs in their homecoming game this Friday night in week five of Texas High School Football.

This was a back-and-forth battle all throughout the game, but the fourth quarter was a true thriller up until the last whistle.

The Lions were able to capitalize off two two-point conversions in the fourth to tie up the ball game at 52-all and 62-all.

The Bulldogs completed two-point conversion after two-point conversion all throughout the night, which would ultimately win them this game with the final score being only a two-point difference of a huge 70-68 dogfight.

The Miles Bulldogs are now 4-1 and are heading into their bi-week before taking on their District 6-2A opener, Albany. The Ozona Lions move to 2-3 on the season and are also headed into their bi-week before taking on the daunting Sonora Broncos, opening up District 3-2A play.