SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs fall in their Day two opening game at the Miles Ribs Basketball Tournament. Miles took on the Early Longhorns, Friday afternoon, after a gritty 47-44 win over Sterling City Thursday night.

The Early Longhorns would shoot lights out from the three-point line to give them a tremendous lead.

The Bulldogs let early mistakes keep them off the board for a little bit in the beginning, but after finding their footing, they began the work back to cut the deficit.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs would fall 64-47 to the Early Longhorns and will be back in action in the nightcap game of day two against the Bronte Longhorns at 7:15 p.m.