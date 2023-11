SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs topped the Christoval Cougars 49-38 on the road, Tuesday afternoon in a non-district matchup over Thanksgiving break.

With the win over the Cougars, Miles moves to 2-0 on the season as Christoval drops to 3-1 with their first loss of the season.

The Cougars host Winters, Tuesday, November 28th and Miles is back in action Wednesday, November 29th hosting the Veribest Falcons ahead of the Miles Ribs Tournament that starts December 1st.