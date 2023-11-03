SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs hosted the Cross Plains Buffaloes in their regular season finale in week eleven for our KSAN Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs went into this one ready to win, knowing if they come out on top they will take on Sterling City Eagles in the first round of the Texas High School playoffs.

Hayven Book would connect with Devin Medina early on down the field, to put the Bulldogs on the board first. Book would shortly find his man Cooper Ellison, who would run it in for a Miles touchdown.

A QB that can throw is always nice, but Book has the jets too, running in a touchdown for himself, leaving all Cross Plains defenders in the dust.

Again, the Book and Ellison connection is just too good for the defenders, putting the Bulldogs up 28-6 after the first quarter.

The Miles Bulldogs would take this one 49-19 over the Cross Plains Buffaloes and will now take on Sterling City in a rematch from week two where Miles fell 36-32 in the first round, Bi-District round of the playoffs.