SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a perfect day one of action in pool play, the Miles Bulldogs 7-on-7 football team completed a perfect two-day state championship winning it in Division III for the second year in a row.

Miles would start Friday morning off with a 28-26 victory over Sudan, and a one-point win over East Bernard before downing Gunter and Milsap booking a ticket to the title game.

In the title game, the Bulldogs would hold on for the 22-20 victory over Poth, who they defeated Thursday in pool play.

The Sonora Broncos, after a 0-3 day Thursday in pool play, put on quite the show Friday afternoon over in College Station making it all the way to the quarterfinals in the Division III Championship bracket. The Broncos took down Henrietta and Lexington before falling to Milsap.