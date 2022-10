SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs dominated from the opening snap in Friday’s 77-26 win over Roscoe.

Defense led the way all night long. Dylan Garza intercepted the first pass of the Roscoe’s quarterback and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Hayven Book did Hayven Book things. Ran for a touchdown and threw for a few.

Miles locked up their playoff spot tonight and will look to next week’s game with Cross Plains for seeding implications.