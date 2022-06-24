SAN ANGELO, TX.– After qualifying for the first time ever in program history last year, it didn’t take Miles long to bring home some hardware in the State football 7-on-7 tournament.

Miles would go 1-2 in Pool play Thursday, but on Friday, the Bulldogs would run the table in the Division III championship bracket going 5-0 on Friday defeating Flatonia (27-22), Chilton (34-18), Hearne (34-14), Gunter (34-19) and Brady (35-19) in the finals.

Brady would finish runner up to Miles at the Division III State football 7-on-7 championship taking place in College Station this weekend. The Bulldogs of Brady, who went 2-1 in Pool play Thursday, defeated Santa Rosa (25-19), Lexington (27-21), Crane (41-19), and Harmony (39-27) before falling in the title game.

San Angelo TLCA who is making their first trip to the State 7-on-7 tournament, picked up their first victory yesterday in Pool play, would defeat Stratford (21-18) in their opener Friday morning, before falling in the second round to Harmony (19-12).