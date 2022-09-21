MIDLAND, Texas – The Texas Leadership of Midland (TLCA) announced the need to withdraw from Varsity District Football games for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

According to a release from TLCA Midland, the reason for this is injuries to players and grade impact.

“This wasn’t an easy decision and one that was out of our hands. It’s not something we wanted

to do, but we believe the academic futures and health of our students comes first,” comments

Superintendent Ron Ledbetter.

Although this is TLCA Midland’s first year playing 11-man football, the superintendent shares his hope for the future of the program.

“We will see what the weeks ahead hold, and we hope to still be able to play Varsity games later on in the season. We understand they would be non-district at that point,” said Ledbetter. “We believe in this program, and hope to continue its development.”

This withdrawal will affect games with Eldorado ISD, Iraan ISD, McCamey ISD, Sterling City ISD, Water Valley ISD, and Wink ISD. All of these teams are in Region II, District 5, 2A-2.