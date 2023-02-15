MENARD, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who are thought to be involved in three business and two vehicle burglaries during the weekend of February 10.

According to a social media post made by the MCSO, the first burglary was reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday after two vehicles behind the Menard Manor Nursing Home were burglarized. Video footage obtained by the MCSO shows two subjects walking in front of the Menard Manor Nursing Home around 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is seeking any information that could identify the two people seen walking at the nursing home.

Two people walking on a sidewalk at night near Menard Major Nursing Home. The person in front has short hair, pants and a hoodie on with glasses. The second person also has on pants and a hoodie along with a baseball cap. Courtesy of the Menard County Sheriff’s Office

Two people walking on a sidewalk at night near Menard Major Nursing Home courtesy of the Menard County Sheriff’s Office

One person walking an a sidewalk at night in Menard near the Menard Manor Nursing Home. This person has on a hoodie and jeans along with a baseball cap. Courtesy Menard County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says that the First State Bank, Johnson’s Free State of Menard Building and the Whitehead Ranch Building were all also burglarized during the weekend. An attempted break-in was reported at the Higginbotham Brothers Hardware store.

According to the MCSO, Crime Stoppers has also set a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these two individuals involved with these burglaries.

All tips and information submitted by calling (325) 396-2337 will be confidential.