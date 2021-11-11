HIGHLIGHTS: May knocks Irion County out of the postseason

LLANO— Burton scored with under 30 seconds remaining and defeated Christoval 30-29 in a 2A Division II bi-district matchup at Llano Stadium.

The Cougars (9-2) led for most of the second half and held a seven-point lead with under three minutes to play.

The Panthers (2-9) slowly drove down the field on their final possession and took the lead on a good two-point conversion try.

Burton will face the winner of Bruni and Louise in the area round.