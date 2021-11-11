HIGHLIGHTS: May knocks Irion County out of the postseason

ROBERT LEE– 2020 State runner-up May defeated Sterling City 68-20 in a 1A Division I bi-district matchup at Griffith Stadium.

The Hornets (8-3) held on in the first quarter but the Tigers (11-0) would end up pulling away for good in the second quarter ending Irion County’s season.

May will face Jonesboro in the area round.

