ROBERT LEE– 2020 State runner-up May defeated Sterling City 68-20 in a 1A Division I bi-district matchup at Griffith Stadium.
The Hornets (8-3) held on in the first quarter but the Tigers (11-0) would end up pulling away for good in the second quarter ending Irion County’s season.
May will face Jonesboro in the area round.
HIGHLIGHTS: May knocks Irion County out of the postseason
ROBERT LEE– 2020 State runner-up May defeated Sterling City 68-20 in a 1A Division I bi-district matchup at Griffith Stadium.