SAN ANGELO, Texas — Heading into the post season, the KSAN Game of the Week, the Mason Punchers, heading into their Bi-District matchup against Thrall sitting 10-0 on the season, 4-0 in district play, the outright District 14-2A champions.

“It means a lot, you know, 13 in a row isn’t easy and it’s just, very grateful for the opportunity and, proud of the boys for executing it,” said Punchers head football coach Michael McLeod.

“We kind of have a tradition of excellence and it’s nice to continue that,” said Punchers quarterback, Carlton Schmidt.

Even with an undefeated record, the Punchers are just now breaking into the Dave Campbell Texas Football rankings, this week at number nine, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to pick up victories’ week in and week out.

“We’ve all kind of wondered or question why we weren’t up there, but I mean it doesn’t really matter now, I mean we’re there, and everybody knows so,” said Punchers quarterback, Carlton Schmidt.

“This team has done a great job, just building off of each week, all the way up to 10-0 and you know it’s projecting us into the playoffs coming up now,” said Punchers head football coach Michael McLeod.

Their opponent, the Thrall Tigers, in a dogfight of a district coming in as the four seed but this Mason team knows that this will be no easy task come Thursday night.

“Their quarterback is a, I mean, he is a cracker jack. He is a good athlete, he’s quick, he’s illusive, he’s shifty. He makes the passes that he needs to it so you know we’re going to have to bottle him up and keep him limited,” said Punchers head football coach Michael McLeod. “Our offense, we’re just going to have to do what we do, grind out, be physical upfront, you know wear them out over four quarters and hopefully in the end, the Punchers are in the lead.”