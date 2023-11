SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mason Punchers closed out their regular season tonight against Harper with a 61-6 win.

The Punchers are undefeated 10-0 on the season and 4-0 in District 14-2A play.

Next Thursday, November 9th, the Mason Punchers will take on Thrall in the Bi-District round at 7:00 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Marble Falls, Texas.