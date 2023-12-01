SAN ANGELO, Texas — Day two of the Miles Ribs Basketball Tournament continued Friday morning and the Mason Cowgirls took on the Clyde Lady Bulldogs, capturing a 20-point-plus victory over Clyde.

The Cowgirls led by close to ten points the entire first half, but the second half is where we saw Mason come alive, finding ways to get to the basket and score.

Mason takes this one 53-32 over the Clyde Lady Bulldogs and will be back in action on Saturday morning against Veribest at 9:00 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m. to close out Day three of the Miles Ribs Basketball Tournament.