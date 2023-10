SAN ANGELO, TX. — Mason Puncher head coach Michael McLeod has been named the Class 2A Week 6 Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

McLeod led his group to a 14-7 home victory over previous No. 4 Wall out of Class 3A Division II on Friday night, pushing their record to 6-0.

The Punchers are idle this week, and begin District 14-2A Division I play on October 13th when they travel to Johnson City.