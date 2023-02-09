SAN ANGELO, TX. — After a 5-2-3 tournament and non-district start to the season, the Lake View girl’s soccer team has been red hot since the beginning of District 2-4A winning their first three games.

In those three games, all victories for the Madiens have outscored their opponents 30-0. A team that made a run to the Regional Quarterfinals a season ago is ready to continue the growth of the Lake View girl’s soccer program.

“Every game that we played in non-district, we took very seriously just because we knew it would help us achieve our goals and win like the way we are right now,” said senior fullback defender Isabel Cabrera.

“I would say this senior year, maybe it’s the fact that we have 14 seniors, and it could possibly be our last year we’ve been really connected and working really well together on the field,” said senior right outside midfielder Faith Miller.

The Maidens are back in action Friday, February 10th, at San Angelo Stadium at 5 pm, when they host Andrews.

“I am hoping we just take the same energy we have had from the past years as we’ve been on this run for a while now, so I just hope to continue it the rest of this season,” said senior midfielder Ally Flores.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from coaches and players and going a lot farther than we did. I hope that this season we can go farther than we did last season because that was a great accomplishment, and we haven’t done that in forever, so I hope next time we go farther than we ever have,” said senior midfielder Janessa Rocha.