SAN ANGELO– Lake View girls’ soccer has put together another successful season.



Fresh off their fourth straight district title the Maidens are on to the area round of the playoffs. It’s nothing new for a program that’s claimed six gold balls in the last four years, two coming this season.



Lake View is coming off a dominant 6-1 victory over Mineral Wells last week and is now preparing for its matchup against Dumas.



Hear what juniors Isabel Cabrera and Alexandria Flores had to say about the driving force behind their success on the pitch.

