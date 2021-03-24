Maiden’s claim third straight district title in dramatic fashion

SAN ANGELO — The Lake View girls soccer team captured their third straight district title with a win over Lubbock Estacado in a District 3-4A tiebreaker game on Tuesday.

The Maidens won the match 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Hear what the team had to say about the win and the accomplishment in the video above.

