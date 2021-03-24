Maiden’s claim third straight district title in dramatic fashion

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It came down to the wire on Saturday, with Central taking victory on a dramatic walk-off single in the late innings to seal a 5-4 win over Midland High in District 2-6A.

The game was tied at four with the Bobcats batting in the bottom of the seventh with Ryan Ramon singled to right field on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring the game winning run.

Midland High scored three runs in the fourth inning, but Central still managed to pull out the victory.

Trayton Snelson received the win on the mound for the Bobcats. The pitcher threw one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and zero runs with zero walks. Jacob Saldivar threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Eduardo Luna started the game for Central and pitched four and a third innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Central recorded 10 hits with Jacob Charles, Kaydn Hameister and Ramon all tallied multiple hits. Hameister and Charles led the way with three hits each.

The Bobcats (3-3) will travel to Midland Christian on March 23 at 6 p.m.