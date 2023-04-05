SAN ANGELO, TX— The list continues to grow for Lake View girls soccer players who have continued to play at the next level, as Maidens midfielder Ally Flores signed with McMurry University Wednesday afternoon.

Flores has been an intricate part of the success and growth of the Maidens soccer program over the last four years, including three straight district titles and eight gold balls. To add to the list of accolades, Flores was announced as District 2-4A Co-MVP with teammate Jazmyne Flores on Wednesday.

“It means a lot to me because academically I want to go pretty far and I want to get a master’s degree and become a psychologist to be able to continue playing soccer since I was four years old it’s amazing. It’s been the one sport I have always loved and continued to excel at throughout my whole career growing up,” said Flores.