Lake View ready to snap district title drought: ‘This is our year’

SAN ANGELO — Will this be the year Lake View snaps its district title drought? The last time the Chiefs won a district title was in 2004.

Things have been on the up for the program in the past two seasons. In 2018, they won their first playoff game in four years and the following season started with three straight wins. The first time the program had accomplished the feat since 1983.

The Chiefs bring back 14 starters in Hector Guevara’s fifth year with the team. Notably, their gunslinger quarterback Albert Rodriguez, who threw for 2,441 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior campaign. He’ll have speedy wide Austin Bandy to throw to and will be protected by the 6’ 3” 254-pound offensive lineman Cody High.

Defending champs, Andrews are the favorites to win District 2-4A Divison I again. The Mustangs will be without All-State quarterback Brett Leach, but return 11 starters from last season.

Lake View opens its season against Lamesa on August 28th at San Angelo Stadium.