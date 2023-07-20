SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View Athletics is hosting two camps this week.

The Lake View Chiefs basketball program is hosting their 2023 Skills camp that got started on the hardwood Monday, July 17th, and goes until July 20th. Athletes who are incoming eighth and ninth graders who are attending Lincoln and Lake View are invited to this camp.

This camp is designed to improve athletes’ skills and techniques while focusing on the development of fundamental skills on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Chiefs and Maidens Tennis program started their summer tennis camp on Tuesday, July 18th that goes until Thursday, July 20th.

This camp is open to anyone that is going into fifth through 12th grade and the focus in this camp is to work on the basics of tennis such as forehand, backhand, and serving, while also having fun.

Current Chiefs and Maidens were in attendance to help the athletes and teach them some of the things they know.