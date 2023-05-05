SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs hit the diamond Friday evening in the Texas high school baseball playoffs opening round, hosting the Brownwood Lions, a team they have seen before.

The Lions jumped out to a big lead early on, putting Lake View in catch-up for the first three innings.

Adrian Obregon walked up to the plate ready to get things going for the Chiefs, he hit one to the back middle field past second base, putting him safely on first.

The next batter up for the Chiefs was Justice Gutierrez, but Brownwood wasn’t focused on him, throwing the ball back to first to try and get Obregon out. The Lions would miss the catch, the ball would roll, as Obregon made his way to steal second base.

Same inning, Nolan Green hits a hard-swinging ball to the backfield, he ended up safe at first, putting Obregon on third.

It was time to bring the runners home, Adam Escalante said, hitting a ground ball. It was caught between second and third, but another error on the play by Brownwood, Obregon running in first, cheering on teammate Green as he runs in. The Chiefs got on the board with a two-run play.

Lake View falls in the opening round of the playoffs to Brownwood 16-4 and will be back in action tomorrow over in Abilene for game two against the Lions looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.