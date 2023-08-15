SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens volleyball team hosted Colorado City this evening in three sets.

The Maidens would win set one 25-20, battling back and forth against the Lady Wolves.

Laurie O’Donnell for the Maidens set it up for Ava Velez, who slammed it into the arms of Colorado City, putting it back up, but Emma Brooks was there up in the net making sure it stays there.

Lake View took set two in the same manner as set one, 25-20 to give them the 2-0 lead over the Lady Wolves.

Colorado City would try and fight back, Lady Wolves, Kadence Eades keeping the rally alive, but her teammate would send it right back into the net with Maidens, Brooks, and Reagan Reeves waiting for the block.

Velez was up in the net all night, going for slams and tipping to the back row, but Colorado City was ready to put it back up and keep the rally going. The Lady Wolves would try to slam it down, but the Maidens were ready to eat it up again.

Libero, Miranda Ramos was down low to get the passes over to teammate O’Donnell for the set, and Velez put it to bed in the back corner, winning set number three in the same fashion as sets one and two, 25-20.

The Lake View Maidens take this one in three sets to get their first win on the season at home.

Lake View will be back in action this weekend for the Nita Vannoy Tournament that is hosted at Lake View and Central High School.