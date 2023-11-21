SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs hosted the Lamesa Tornadoes Tuesday afternoon, getting in some extra work during the Thanksgiving week break.

Early in the second, Chiefs moving down the court, Jaiden Salas over to Trace Woods, and he’ll hit a three pointer to put Lake View on top by three in the second.

Still in the second quarter, Woods gets the pass across the court at the half court line, he passes over to Braylon White. Up and in, getting the foul as well, he’s taking it to the line, Chiefs leading by 10.

Lake View leads just before the half, Joseph Martinez over to Joe Delgado, he’s hiding behind the defense but watch that three ball fly up there and it’s good for that Chiefs three ball.

In the third, a diving save for the Chiefs, picking it up in the corner, a quick pass over to Martinez with all the power in the paint, he hits a free throw range jumper, Chiefs down two coming out the second half.

The Chiefs come back in the fourth after being down six to win it, 58-54 over the Tornadoes to make it three straight win for Lake View, two of them come back from behind wins.