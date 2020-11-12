Lake View well-rested ahead matchup against Clint

SAN ANGELO — Coming off a tough district stretch, Lake View had a week to regroup and get healthy before jumping into the postseason.

Hear what senior lineman Ryan Mendez, senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez, and head coach Hector Guevara had to say about their bye week and playoff matchup in the video above.

The Chiefs (4-6) will take on Clint at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Wink.

