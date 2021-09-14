SAN ANGELO– The Lake View football program is still searching for its first win of the 2021 season.
The Chiefs (0-3) dropped their third straight game after falling to Sweetwater 47-20 last week.
Despite the slow start, head coach Hector Guevara is keeping his team motivated and focused on their next opponent.
Lake View faces Snyder at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
Hear what Guevara had to say about the matchup in the video above.
Lake View staying motivated ahead of matchup against Snyder
SAN ANGELO– The Lake View football program is still searching for its first win of the 2021 season.