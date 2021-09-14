Lake View staying motivated ahead of matchup against Snyder

(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that new COVID-19 cases are far outpacing the number of vaccinated Americans needed to slow the delta variant and help prevent a potentially more deadly mutation of the virus.

When asked by "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzenzinski if the delta variant might lead to a "monster" variant, the chief White House infectious disease expert agreed there was a risk, so long as the virus continues to spread aggressively.