Lake View starts district with clean slate

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO– It’s time for a fresh start for Lake View after a 2-5 run through non-district.

The Chiefs (2-5 overall) are getting ready for a three-game sprint of District 2-4A Div. I matchups, hoping to win their first district title since 2004.

Lake View open district play-action against the reigning champs Fort Stockton, a team it has struggled with in recent years. The Chiefs have lost four in a row to the Panthers (6-1).

Fort Stockton is a run-heavy team and 80 percent of its plays have been runs this season. Senior quarterback Dominic Aguilar carries a bulk of the responsibility for the Panthers will be key in stopping their rushing attack.

The Chiefs travel to Fort Stockton for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday at Panther Stadium

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule