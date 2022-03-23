SAN ANGELO– Lake View is one of the 64 teams preparing for the Class 4A bi-district round of the Texas high school soccer playoffs.



The Chiefs posted a 7-1 record in District 3-4A and closed out the regular season as co-champs with Snyder.



Lake View will face Graham for the second straight year in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.



Hear what juniors Tyler Dunn and Christian Gatlin had to say about making a postseason run in the video above.

